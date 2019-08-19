Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (KOOL) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Cesca Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KOOL) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.55 N/A -17.72 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 3 1.27 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0.00% -117.1% -49.9%

Volatility & Risk

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s beta is 0.75 which is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cesca Therapeutics Inc. and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -66.56% and an $1 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.8% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.8% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares. About 30.91% of Cesca Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.9% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cesca Therapeutics Inc. 2.05% 2.41% 11.11% -18.33% -25.5% 11.65% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -2.15% -12.5% -25.82% -23.1% -66.95% -20.87%

For the past year Cesca Therapeutics Inc. has 11.65% stronger performance while Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has -20.87% weaker performance.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cell-based therapeutics for use in regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. The company develops and manufactures automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products. Its products include SurgWerks system, a proprietary system comprised of the SurgWerks processing platform, including devices and analytics, and indication-specific SurgWerks procedure kits for use in regenerative stem cell therapy at the point of care for vascular and orthopedic diseases; CellWerks system, a proprietary cell processing system with associated analytics for intra-laboratory preparation of adult stem cells from bone marrow or blood; and AutoXpress system, a proprietary automated device and companion sterile disposable for concentrating hematopoietic stem cells from cord blood. The company also offers MarrowXpress system, a derivative product of the AXP and its accompanying sterile disposable for the isolation and concentration of hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow; BioArchive system, an automated cryogenic device used by cord blood banks for the cryopreservation and storage of cord blood stem cell concentrate for future use; and manual disposables bag sets for use in the processing and cryogenic storage of cord blood. In addition, it provides cell manufacturing and banking services. The company was formerly known as ThermoGenesis Corp. and changed its name to Cesca Therapeutics Inc. in February 2014. Cesca Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.