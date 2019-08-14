Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.80 N/A -0.46 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 14.25 N/A 0.65 68.14

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Xencor Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Xencor Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Xencor Inc. which has a 6.7 Current Ratio and a 6.7 Quick Ratio. Xencor Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cerus Corporation and Xencor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

The average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, with potential upside of 73.08%. Competitively Xencor Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.38, with potential upside of 9.91%. The data provided earlier shows that Cerus Corporation appears more favorable than Xencor Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 86.1% of Xencor Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Xencor Inc.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.