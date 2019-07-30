Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 161.29 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerus Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerus Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -73.2%

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has an average price target of $9, and a 52.80% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 72.4% respectively. Insiders held 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.68% 22.84% 23.85% 38.93% -34.06% 69.21%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.