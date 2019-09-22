Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Since Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -12.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Cerus Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -671.1%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.73 which is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cerus Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Seelos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.71% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $7.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.4% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 18.48% are Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Seelos Therapeutics Inc. -3.85% -18.6% -39.45% -60.23% -84.18% -69.62%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has -69.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.