Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

We are comparing Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.64M -0.46 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 96 48.65 70.42M -5.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerus Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,406,826,690.99% -74.3% -38.3% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 73,156,035.74% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.6 beta. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 54.32% at a $7.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is $190.63, which is potential 154.17% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 95.9% respectively. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.