Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 12.12 N/A -0.46 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 17 61.23 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 57.89% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.9% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.