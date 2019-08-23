Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.20 N/A -0.46 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 8.28 N/A -4.45 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Radius Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and Radius Health Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radius Health Inc. are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and Radius Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 66.67% and an $9 consensus target price. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, with potential upside of 0.54%. The data provided earlier shows that Cerus Corporation appears more favorable than Radius Health Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Radius Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 0% respectively. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Radius Health Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.