Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.31 N/A -0.46 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -26.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cerus Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -118.1% -82.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s beta is 3.31 which is 231.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a 69.17% upside potential and an average target price of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 28.59% 36.69% 5.6% -38% -57.03% 35.2%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.