Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 10.63 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.51% and an $7.5 average target price. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s potential upside is 46.25% and its average target price is $8. Based on the results delivered earlier, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.