Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.56 N/A -0.46 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cerus Corporation and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.6 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.12 beta which makes it 112.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Novelion Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s average price target is $9, while its potential upside is 61.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 55.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.