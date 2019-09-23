Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

We are contrasting Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.89 N/A -0.46 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 84 667.07 N/A -3.83 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.6 beta. In other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.2 and 12.2 respectively. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cerus Corporation and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, and a 42.86% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is $84.8, which is potential -5.39% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.