Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.83 N/A -0.46 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.83 N/A -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Cerus Corporation and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Cerus Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk and Volatility

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MacroGenics Inc.’s 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. MacroGenics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and MacroGenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 72.41% at a $9 average target price. Meanwhile, MacroGenics Inc.’s average target price is $29, while its potential upside is 94.37%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MacroGenics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and MacroGenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 95.8%. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.