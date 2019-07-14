Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.71 N/A -0.46 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cerus Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.94 beta which is 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Cerus Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 63.34%. On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 9.92% and its consensus target price is $3.88. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Genocea Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.9% and 52.1%. 1.9% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.