Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.70 N/A -0.46 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility & Risk

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chiasma Inc.’s 1.12 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Cerus Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cerus Corporation has a 71.43% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $12.67, with potential upside of 151.89%. Based on the results shown earlier, Chiasma Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 76.5% respectively. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.