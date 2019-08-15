Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.61 N/A -0.46 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta means Cerus Corporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 72.41% and an $9 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.67, while its potential upside is 154.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Chiasma Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 76.5%. Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.