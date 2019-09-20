Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.08 N/A -0.46 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 40.71% and an $7.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 82.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was more bullish than Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.