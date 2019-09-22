Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.06 N/A -0.46 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Cerus Corporation has an average price target of $7.5, and a 40.71% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 257.71% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Axcella Health Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Axcella Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.