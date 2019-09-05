Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.60 N/A -0.46 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.49 which is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 46.77% for Cerus Corporation with consensus target price of $7.5. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 124.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Cerus Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.