Cerus Corporation (CERS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

We are comparing Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.60M -0.46 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.34 125.56M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerus Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,412,071,790.57% -74.3% -38.3% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2,988,314,253.75% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation’s current beta is 1.6 and it happens to be 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.93 beta is the reason why it is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.5. The Current Ratio of rival Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Cerus Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cerus Corporation is $7.5, with potential upside of 54.32%. On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 36.24% and its consensus target price is $5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 83% respectively. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.15% are Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.