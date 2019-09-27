Cerus Corporation (CERS) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 5 0.00 126.64M -0.46 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 3.49M 1.16 1.69

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cerus Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 2,405,637,976.56% -74.3% -38.3% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 190,439,812.29% 70.3% 68.6%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 51.1 and 51.1 respectively. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Cerus Corporation and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.5, and a 51.67% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 11.6% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was more bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cerus Corporation beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.