Cerus Corporation (CERS) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) Comparison side by side

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.88 N/A -0.46 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 6.23 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.6 beta indicates that Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s 465.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -3.65 beta.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, vTv Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 68.54%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 284.62% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, vTv Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cerus Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cerus Corporation and vTv Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 7.3%. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while vTv Therapeutics Inc. has -47.17% weaker performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.