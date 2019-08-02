Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparing side by side

Since Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.88 N/A -0.46 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cerus Corporation and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility and Risk

Cerus Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Trevena Inc. has beta of 2.39 which is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential is 68.54% at a $9 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 284.66%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.