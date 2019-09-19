Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Repligen Corporation 75 18.16 N/A 0.46 204.75

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and Repligen Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.6 shows that Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Repligen Corporation’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Repligen Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.8 respectively. Cerus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Repligen Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Repligen Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Repligen Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 41.51% for Cerus Corporation with average target price of $7.5. Competitively Repligen Corporation has an average target price of $110, with potential upside of 34.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Cerus Corporation looks more robust than Repligen Corporation as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Repligen Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 90.6% respectively. Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Repligen Corporation 5.39% 9.69% 43.41% 69.31% 101.69% 78.97%

For the past year Cerus Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Repligen Corporation.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Cerus Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.