Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Contrasting side by side

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.95 N/A -0.46 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.6 shows that Cerus Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novo Nordisk A/S’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novo Nordisk A/S are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Cerus Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Cerus Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 70.45% for Cerus Corporation with consensus price target of $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 9.8% respectively. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats on 5 of the 9 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.