Cerus Corporation (CERS) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Contrasting side by side

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.27 N/A -0.46 0.00 NextCure Inc. 18 417.91 N/A -2.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cerus Corporation and NextCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation are 2.8 and 2.5. Competitively, NextCure Inc. has 12.8 and 12.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Cerus Corporation and NextCure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 NextCure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.57% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and NextCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 30.8% respectively. 2.1% are Cerus Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was more bullish than NextCure Inc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.