Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.48 N/A -0.46 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.32 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Cerus Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cerus Corporation and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerus Corporation has a 66.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Cerus Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Cerus Corporation was less bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.