Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.85 N/A -0.46 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 6.93 N/A -2.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cerus Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

Cerus Corporation has a 1.6 beta, while its volatility is 60.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Cerus Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cerus Corporation and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Cerus Corporation has a 72.08% upside potential and an average price target of $9. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $69.17, with potential upside of 83.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Esperion Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Cerus Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has 15.38% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.