Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Contrasting side by side

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 10.97 N/A -0.46 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.38 N/A 0.61 18.55

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.6 beta means Cerus Corporation’s volatility is 60.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1.44 beta which is 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 48.51% and an $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $18, which is potential 41.84% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.1% of Cerus Corporation shares and 76.8% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares. About 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Cerus Corporation had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Cerus Corporation.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.