Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Comparison side by side

Both Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.48 N/A -0.46 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Demonstrates Cerus Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cerus Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -54.2% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.44 shows that Cerus Corporation is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation. Its rival Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Cerus Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Cerus Corporation and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.67% for Cerus Corporation with average price target of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.9% of Cerus Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 42.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.27% 0.85% 25.53% -13.24% -53.59% 13.46%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.