Cerus Corporation (CERS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus Corporation 6 11.00 N/A -0.46 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cerus Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cerus Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cerus Corporation is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Cerus Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cerus Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 41.51% and an $7.5 consensus target price. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus target price and a 61.48% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Cerus Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cerus Corporation and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.1% and 78.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Cerus Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Cerus Corporation has weaker performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Cerus Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.