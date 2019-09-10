Cerus (CERS) Shareholder Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Its Holding by $402,870; Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding by $750,000 as Share Value Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 67,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 509,895 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18 million, down from 577,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 422,786 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 15/05/2018 – SAUDI FORCES INTERCEPT BALLISTIC MISSILE FIRED BY YEMEN’S HOUTHIS OVER JIZAN, NO REPORTS OF CASUALTIES -EKHBARIYA; 16/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – ANNOUNCED AN AMENDMENT TO COMPANY’S CONTRACT WITH BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA SAYS LAWSUIT WAS FILED BY A STOCKHOLDER OF CO ON AUG 4, 2017 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 13/04/2018 – INTERCEPT COMMENTS ON SUBSTUDY FROM POISE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Saudi forces intercept missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis – state media; 13/03/2018 – CERUS: FOURTH BLA APPROVAL FOR A U.S. BLOOD CENTER CUSTOMER; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Upsized $250 Million Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement of Common; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – RAISING FULL YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE TO $53 MLN TO $55 MLN FROM $51 MLN TO $53 MLN

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc analyzed 2,500 shares as the company's stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,580 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 8,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $106.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $378.41. About 772,066 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Cerus (CERS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Finding Steady Growth In Cerus Corporation For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cerus (CERS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cerus Corporation (CERS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Bluemountain Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 43,949 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 136 shares stake. Blackrock owns 10.77M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) or 647,356 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 576,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 41,984 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company reported 47,338 shares. Baker Bros Advisors Lp holds 0.43% or 10.75M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Partnervest Advisory Llc stated it has 0.05% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). State Street accumulated 0% or 3.36M shares.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,310 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 3,339 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 321,658 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.46% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 1,370 are held by Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prelude Capital stated it has 994 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd invested in 0.21% or 1,778 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 82,215 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Lc stated it has 2.82% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cahill Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.33% or 2,653 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Keystone Planning Incorporated reported 0.78% stake. Fidelity National Finance owns 31,915 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc invested in 0.24% or 3,056 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 800 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.