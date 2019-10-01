Cerus (CERS) Reaches $4.91 After 5.00% Down Move; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut By $3.70 Million Its Bb&T Corp. (BBT) Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Bb&T Corp. (BBT) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 75,489 shares as Bb&T Corp. (BBT)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 8.77M shares with $430.76M value, down from 8.84M last quarter. Bb&T Corp. now has $40.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 4.50 million shares traded or 1.52% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN

The stock of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.75% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 650,369 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $688.98 million company.

Among 3 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. BB\u0026T has $53 highest and $50.5000 lowest target. $52.17’s average target is -0.76% below currents $52.57 stock price. BB\u0026T had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Read This Before Buying BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) Shares – Yahoo Finance" on September 25, 2019

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14M for 12.76 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKB) stake by 233,987 shares to 340,492 valued at $72.58M in 2019Q2. It also upped Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 18,426 shares and now owns 575,339 shares. Strategic Education Inc. was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 40,983 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 13,328 shares. Letko Brosseau Associates owns 1.27M shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Peoples Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 750 shares. Sei Invests Comm has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 29,615 are owned by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability. Cardinal Mngmt holds 1.24% or 88,995 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd has invested 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Moreover, Mitchell Capital has 0.52% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 31,640 shares. First Republic Invest accumulated 21,088 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.13% or 3,256 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Indiana-based First Merchants Corporation has invested 0.87% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). The Illinois-based First American Bank has invested 0.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc invested in 54,487 shares or 0% of the stock. Raub Brock Capital L P holds 29,399 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 136,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Macquarie Grp Limited owns 209,426 shares. Paradigm Cap Mgmt Inc Ny reported 20,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 182,390 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 25,022 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 10,000 shares. Menta Capital holds 0.28% or 118,940 shares in its portfolio. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 125,631 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtn Ltd has invested 2.87% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Blackrock holds 0% or 10.98M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% EPS growth.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $688.98 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $46,000 activity. $46,000 worth of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) shares were bought by Greenman William Mariner.

Among 2 analysts covering Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cerus has $800 highest and $700 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 52.75% above currents $4.91 stock price. Cerus had 3 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, August 23.