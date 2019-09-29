Cerus (CERS) Market Value Declined While Bamco Boosted Holding; Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) Position Increased by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit (WY) by 40.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 60,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 212,636 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.60 million, up from 151,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.79. About 1.93M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 190,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.29M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $681.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 685,653 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 13/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals: 11 of 13 Patients Improved or Maintained Histological Fibrosis Stage After Three Years of Treatment With Obeticholic Acid; 08/03/2018 Cerus 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 25/03/2018 – Oil Rises to Two-Month High as Saudis Intercept Yemeni Missiles; 25/03/2018 – Oil Extends Rally as Saudis Intercept Missiles Fired From Yemen; 08/05/2018 – CERUS CORP – RAISING FULL YEAR PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE TO $53 MLN TO $55 MLN FROM $51 MLN TO $53 MLN; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Fighter jets intercept Russian bombers near Alaska; 13/03/2018 – Cerus Announces the Fourth Biologics License Application (BLA) Approval for a U.S. Blood Center Customer; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 11/04/2018 – SAUDI AIR DEFENSE FORCES INTERCEPT ROCKET OVER RIYADH -AL ARABIYA TV; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CERS shares while 29 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 88.73 million shares or 14.09% more from 77.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Morgan Stanley owns 299,650 shares. Bb&T invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Serv Automobile Association owns 22,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bamco New York reported 1.83 million shares. Caprock Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Primecap Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 11.30M shares. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 27,500 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York holds 0% or 43,028 shares in its portfolio. Salzhauer Michael has 311,249 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 4,050 shares. 915,165 were reported by First Midwest Bancorporation Division. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 23,983 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 130,309 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas, New York-based fund reported 5.05 million shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $46,000 activity.

More notable recent Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cerus: Steady Growth And A Steady Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cerus (CERS) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cerus Corporation Announces Appointment of Jami Nachtsheim to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blair likes VistaGen in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cerus Corporation to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (NYSE:VAC) by 62,916 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $304.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yext Inc by 48,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.