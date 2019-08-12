Cerus (CERS) Market Valuation Declined While First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased Holding; Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Huber Capital Management Increased Holding by $974,100

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division analyzed 76,432 shares as the company's stock declined 4.57% . The institutional investor held 170,911 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 247,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $733.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 502,924 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 18.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 56,436 shares to 129,479 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 1,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 34,192 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs owns 571,455 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny, New York-based fund reported 1,724 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 46,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 140,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 31,257 shares. Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 10.75M shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 986,530 shares. Moreover, Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt has 0.07% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Garde Capital holds 0.01% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) or 13,385 shares. Salzhauer Michael invested 0.95% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Art Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 41,984 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt L P, a Connecticut-based fund reported 766,204 shares.

