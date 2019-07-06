Cerus (CERS) Holder Lesa Sroufe & Co Decreased Stake by $402,870; Teekay (TK) Shareholder Vanguard Group Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Cerus Corp (CERS) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 67,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 509,895 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 577,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Cerus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.31M market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 647,806 shares traded. Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) has declined 15.96% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CERS News: 08/05/2018 – CERUS 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 08/05/2018 – Cerus Raises FY Pdt Rev Guidance Range to $53 M to $55 M; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 25/03/2018 – Oil Rises to Two-Month High as Saudis Intercept Yemeni Missiles; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 11/04/2018 – Saudi air defence forces intercept missile over Najran – statement; 25/03/2018 – Saudis intercept missiles fired at Riyadh; 25/03/2018 – Saudis Intercept Multiple Ballistic Missiles Fired From Yemen; 25/04/2018 – Cerus Announces Health Canada Approval of the INTERCEPT Blood System for Platelets; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR $3.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $3.31

Vanguard Group Inc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 52.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc sold 229,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,882 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 434,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 363,439 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 52.01% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Rev $394.022M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 429,593 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 283,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Analysts await Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Cerus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CERS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe And Com holds 509,895 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 207,778 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancshares Trust Division owns 170,911 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 46,000 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0% or 11,760 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Llc holds 0% or 61,156 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) for 566,234 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 115,400 shares. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0% or 27,396 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 28,084 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Stephens Ar reported 767,613 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $14,124 activity. Green Kevin Dennis also sold $15,563 worth of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) on Thursday, January 10.