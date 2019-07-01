Cerus (CERS) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Fair Isaac Corproation (FICO) Shorts Up By 12.29%

Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE:FICO) had an increase of 12.29% in short interest. FICO’s SI was 639,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.29% from 569,400 shares previously. With 234,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Fair Isaac Corproation (NYSE:FICO)’s short sellers to cover FICO’s short positions. The SI to Fair Isaac Corproation’s float is 2.27%. The stock increased 1.15% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $317.62. About 96,913 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.21 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 64.1 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $10.14 million activity. Shares for $1.95 million were sold by Wehmann James M on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Leonard Michael S sold 2,000 shares worth $470,767. The insider Scadina Mark R sold $2.32M. Huyard Wayne Elliot also sold $1.18 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) shares. $1.91 million worth of stock was sold by Wells Stuart on Tuesday, January 22.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Fair Isaac Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ltd owns 1,049 shares. Polar Llp reported 89,305 shares. 134,414 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Comerica Bankshares has 0.04% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Amp Cap Ltd has 2,470 shares. D E Shaw And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Sandler Mngmt holds 1.36% or 64,300 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Raymond James Fincl Advsr owns 2,379 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 27,694 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 12,074 shares.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. The company has market cap of $773.95 million. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Cerus Corporation shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 4.09% more from 74.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 477,399 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 175,959 shares. Fosun Int reported 498,538 shares. Charles Schwab Management reported 0% in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS). Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated accumulated 871 shares or 0% of the stock. Millrace Asset Grp Inc holds 1.77% or 336,358 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 4,175 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 88,143 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 206,062 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 10,000 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited Company holds 27,396 shares. 5.74M were reported by Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability. American Int Grp accumulated 0% or 85,821 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $14,124 activity. Shares for $15,563 were sold by Green Kevin Dennis on Thursday, January 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $46,000 was made by Greenman William Mariner on Tuesday, June 4.