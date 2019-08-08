Cernercorp (CERN) Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Increased Holding by $416,100; Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Its Flir Sys (Call) (FLIR) Position by $1.39 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (Call) (FLIR) by 87.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209,000, down from 33,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 942,023 shares traded or 21.47% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cernercorp (CERN) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 74,979 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 67,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cernercorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cerner (CERN) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cerner Leads New Era of Health Care Innovation – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner Delivers As Expected in the 2nd Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Co holds 179,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 33.06M shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Shelton Cap Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 1,793 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Commerce Limited has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 22,756 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,201 shares. Pacific Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 626,868 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Corp holds 0.15% or 151,463 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd accumulated 40 shares. Northern Tru owns 3.55 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability holds 3,528 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 1.18M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamresearch (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,600 shares to 37,354 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Homedepotinc (NYSE:HD) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,861 shares, and cut its stake in Synchronyfinanci (NYSE:SYF).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

More notable recent FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape FLIR Systems’ (FLIR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FLIR Systems Names Sonia Galindo Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “FLIR Systems (FLIR) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c, Revenues Beat; Affirms FY19 EPS Guidance Below Consensus, FY19 Revenue Mid-Point Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FLIR Systems: A Top Consideration For Growth Portfolios – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Newport News Drive Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (Call) (NYSE:IEX) by 5,500 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Put) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,100 shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 34,885 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 79,659 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 188,438 are held by Citigroup. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 93,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc owns 0.08% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 13,050 shares. 5,340 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc). Guardian Life Of America accumulated 391 shares. Lpl Financial accumulated 0% or 19,380 shares. Commerce National Bank holds 0.02% or 29,854 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Management Lc (Wy) has 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 305,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Management accumulated 1.5% or 58,296 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $84.18M for 20.07 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.