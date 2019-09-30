Cerner Corporation (CERN) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerner Corporation 69 1.78 307.27M 1.81 39.70 Omnicell Inc. 72 1.77 40.87M 0.93 80.70

Table 1 highlights Cerner Corporation and Omnicell Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Omnicell Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Cerner Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Cerner Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Omnicell Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerner Corporation 446,938,181.82% 12% 8.6% Omnicell Inc. 56,771,773.86% 5.8% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.92 beta indicates that Cerner Corporation is 8.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Omnicell Inc.’s 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cerner Corporation are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Omnicell Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Cerner Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omnicell Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Cerner Corporation and Omnicell Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerner Corporation 1 0 7 2.88 Omnicell Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cerner Corporation’s consensus price target is $76.88, while its potential upside is 12.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85% of Cerner Corporation shares and 97.4% of Omnicell Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Cerner Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Omnicell Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cerner Corporation -0.78% -3.53% 7.42% 31.49% 17.56% 36.63% Omnicell Inc. 6.67% -14.86% -6.56% 19.38% 28.56% 22.81%

For the past year Cerner Corporation was more bullish than Omnicell Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Cerner Corporation beats Omnicell Inc.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Savvy Mobile Medication Workstation, which provides a platform for hospital information systems. The company also provides OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, which automates the management and dispensing of medical and surgical supplies; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, Omnicell, Inc. offers Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system for handling the stocking and retrieval of medications; IV Solutions; software; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.