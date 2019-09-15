Cerner Corp. (CERN) Stock Price Rose While Parnassus Investments Trimmed Holding; Zacks Investment Management Has Decreased Grainger W W (GWW) Position by $2.81 Million as Share Price Rose

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 48.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 10,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 11,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, down from 21,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $295.56. About 332,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Cerner Corp. (CERN) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 10.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $747.73M, down from 11.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Cerner Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 1.27M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bartlett & Limited Com reported 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Personal Fin owns 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 19 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mgmt Professionals invested in 0.03% or 1,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 50,571 shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 35,186 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 10,674 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 40 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York owns 250 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 13,617 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 12,651 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 17,143 shares. The California-based Tcw has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,697 shares to 491,303 shares, valued at $31.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 3,493 shares to 4,237 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15 are held by Ruggie. Bancorporation Of Mellon has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Profund Limited Company reported 881 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments reported 20,438 shares. Citadel Ltd Com owns 14,893 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Communications holds 49 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bartlett & Lc accumulated 0% or 350 shares. 6,297 are held by Wendell David Assocs. Bahl & Gaynor holds 8,197 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 10,036 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Inc invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cornerstone Advsr invested in 109 shares.