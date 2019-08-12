Cerner Com (CERN) Holder Reinhart Partners Has Upped Position by $509,124 as Market Value Rose; Beck Capital Management Increases Holding in Nvidia (NVDA)

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp Com (CERN) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 8,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 304,317 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, up from 295,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 418,922 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 29,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 26,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $152.82. About 2.69 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – DisplayLink Showcases Highest Resolution Vive Pro With Vive Wireless VR Adaptor at the NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 29/03/2018 – MFS Technology Adds Nvidia, Exits American Tower; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blamed “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 24,000 shares. Bridges Invest Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 7,737 shares. Amer Int Grp Inc reported 0.18% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 616,350 shares. Fin Management Professionals invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Clearbridge Investments Lc stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). City Hldg Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Endurance Wealth invested in 0.05% or 1,800 shares. Weiss Multi owns 50,000 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 95 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Greystone Managed Invs reported 0.26% stake. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Charter Trust has 7,894 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.34% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments stated it has 151 shares. Generation Mgmt Llp owns 3.30M shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. 16,728 were reported by Dumont Blake Ltd Liability. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 44,938 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0.02% stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc reported 35,429 shares. Starboard Value Ltd Partnership owns 3.10 million shares. S&Co holds 0.33% or 52,224 shares. Bokf Na holds 45,841 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 602,430 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Clark Gru Incorporated holds 0.02% or 14,459 shares. Hartford Inv Management has 103,906 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 7,251 shares. Ledyard National Bank accumulated 0.05% or 7,140 shares.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York Com (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6,192 shares to 122,584 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 13,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,473 shares, and cut its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

