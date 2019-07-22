Cerner (CERN) Valuation Rose While Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Raised by $816,924 Its Position; Sonoco Products Company (SON) Share Price Rose While Garrison Financial Boosted Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products Company (SON) by 68.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 5,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,359 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, up from 7,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Sonoco Products Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 968,757 shares traded or 129.99% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 22.42% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 04/04/2018 – $21.37 Billion Global Blister Packaging Market 2018-2023 with Bemis, Amcor, Sonoco Products and WestRock Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – SONOCO – ANNOUNCED POSITION AS A JOINT DEVELOPMENT PARTNER AND INVESTOR IN ROBOTICS COMPANY HARVEST CROO ROBOTICS; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,114 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.83. About 2.23 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Com reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The United Kingdom-based Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Signaturefd Limited Co holds 0% or 649 shares. Ledyard Bank accumulated 7,140 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 92,297 shares. Financial Counselors owns 82,517 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 14.30M shares. Yhb Invest holds 5,692 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 40 shares. Century invested in 3.56 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.16% or 581,162 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). St James Communication Lc invested in 2.37% or 451,509 shares. 276,778 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,861 shares to 237,648 shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,607 shares to 19,598 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,480 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Ser reported 0.19% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 449 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 101,695 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 28,600 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 140,870 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 72,593 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Lc, a California-based fund reported 3,763 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Associate has invested 0.27% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 3,786 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Holderness Invs has 0.38% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Nordea Investment holds 190,781 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 18,900 shares.

