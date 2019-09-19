Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Stake by $2.52 Million; As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Raised Its Position

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 34,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 472,232 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.62M, down from 506,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 1.13M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc bought 7,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 536,487 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.67M, up from 528,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 1.54 million shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 03/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield’s GrafTech seeking to raise more than $800-million in IPO; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Brookfield Asset Management’s Baa2 Rating Following Change In Applicable Rating Methodology; Short Term P-2 Rating Also Affirmed; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 28.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 38,714 shares to 109,445 shares, valued at $21.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mngmt One has 166,013 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 54,708 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 14,829 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 438 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 169,185 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 5,531 shares stake. Suntrust Banks accumulated 9,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Management Limited owns 68,506 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cim Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 139,925 shares. The New York-based Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.26% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 15,762 shares. Maryland Cap Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,375 shares. 13,853 were reported by Tcw. Synovus Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 30,011 shares.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SYNH or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cerner Executive Jeff Townsend Announces Retirement – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Expect 10% Upside For The Holdings of USMF – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 30% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner begins layoffs that will affect hundreds of employees – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Income Investors: This 5% Yield Is Looking Mighty Attractive – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brookfield Asset Management Is My 3rd Largest Position – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.