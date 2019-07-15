Cerner (CERN) Stake Upped by Aqr Capital Management Llc; Glenview State Bank Trust Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,332; Shares Rose

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 03/04/2018 – No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 27/03/2018 – lohud.com: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s US Sales To Match Walmart’s Within Three Years; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 266.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 740,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.84 million, up from 277,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 1.41 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 81,866 shares to 190,741 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Haverty Furniture Inc (NYSE:HVT) by 33,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,764 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 27,476 shares. Clark Mgmt Gp accumulated 14,459 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 0.42% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 106,285 shares. West Coast Limited Liability holds 128,810 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 2.07M shares. Btim invested in 101,100 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 76,499 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 808 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management owns 240 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 4,756 shares in its portfolio. 1.41M were accumulated by Ameriprise Financial. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 2,184 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management Communication stated it has 24,071 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 25 shares.

