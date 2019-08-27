Cerner (CERN) Stake Raised by Amica Retiree Medical Trust; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Stone Run Capital Lowered Position by $345,800

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 94,217 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $213.15. About 16,802 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,000 shares to 49,035 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

