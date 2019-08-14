Cerner (CERN) Stake Has Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Boosted Holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $4.38 Million

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 25,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 121,835 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 95,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 735,428 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $93.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev profit gains as Latin America offsets weak United States; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 56,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vertex Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,473 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

