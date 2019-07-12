Cerner (CERN) Stake Boosted by Veritas Investment Management Llp; As Vf (VFC) Valuation Rose, Holder Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Position by $919,380

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27M, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 282,732 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 323,712 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.94 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 8,894 shares valued at $759,462 was sold by MEAGHER LAURA C.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “V.F (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about VF Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “V.F. Corp +10% after strong earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 25,301 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management reported 8 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 36,658 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% or 151,054 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Ltd Co reported 0.24% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 69,977 shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Weik Mngmt has 0.11% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Naples Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 17,047 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation has invested 0.03% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Northern Tru reported 5.28 million shares. Cls Invs Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Paragon Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 466 shares. Leisure Capital, California-based fund reported 9,223 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 296 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 0% or 17,565 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt accumulated 80,000 shares. Torray Ltd Co holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 181,214 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Redmond Asset Limited Liability Company reported 36,987 shares. The Texas-based Beacon Grp Inc has invested 0.28% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ashfield Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 224,021 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank invested 0.28% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 11,413 shares. Dumont And Blake invested in 16,728 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 151,773 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NuVasive Grows on Strong Product Adoption Amid Pricing Woe – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CERN vs. TRHC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Teleflex (TFX) Hits New 52-Week High on Solid Growth Drivers – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Haemonetics on a High Owing to Firm Plasma Arm, Global Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LEG, VZ, CERN – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.