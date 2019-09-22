Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose While St Germain D J Co Has Trimmed Its Holding; Portolan Capital Management Boosted 8X8 (EGHT) Stake by $771,168; Stock Price Rose

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 32,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 808,167 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.48 million, up from 776,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.48 million shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 4,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 187,890 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, down from 192,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $68.44. About 1.72 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cerner Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CERN); 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments stated it has 126,018 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.38M shares. California-based Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mairs Pwr, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,810 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 170,626 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas has invested 0.23% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 0.08% stake. West Coast Fin holds 2.19% or 130,671 shares. Dupont Management Corp owns 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,395 shares. Nuwave Invest Llc invested in 0.11% or 1,448 shares. Lpl Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 69,333 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kcm Invest Limited Liability Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ameritas Investment Partners holds 0.12% or 37,416 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $187.85 million for 29.00 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Us Treasury Bond (GOVT) by 14,930 shares to 814,375 shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK).

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 31,495 shares to 262,823 shares, valued at $10.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 558,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,822 shares, and cut its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 54,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 3,453 shares. Pnc Ser Grp Inc holds 0% or 15,157 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 3,000 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,993 shares. Pinebridge LP invested 0.03% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 14,330 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 35,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies, a New York-based fund reported 125,130 shares. Stephens Investment Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.50M shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 15,000 shares. 41,679 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated.

