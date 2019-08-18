Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Increased Its Stake by $363,090 as Share Price Rose; Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Increases Holding in Visa (V)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 35,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 32,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16 million shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.61 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 41,154 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 82,263 shares. The California-based Advisor Partners Ltd has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jnba Advsr has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Qs Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 13,283 shares. 334,576 are owned by Raymond James Assocs. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 50,860 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trexquant Lp holds 4,696 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il has 13,100 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Invesco Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Moreover, Madison has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 62,500 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Utd Automobile Association reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDRX or CERN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Consider Cerner (CERN) Stock – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cerner (CERN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 24,751 shares to 83,013 shares, valued at $20.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions’a’ (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,146 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.