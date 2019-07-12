Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Raised Holding; Yamana Gold (AUY) Holder Tobam Has Raised Holding by $888,048

Tobam increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 65.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 444,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 677,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.605. About 5.30M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 276,434 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82M, up from 270,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.6. About 583,462 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 21/05/2018 – CERNER: AMENDMENT TO SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q EPS 48c; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.63 million shares to 4.03M shares, valued at $40.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 284,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,314 shares, and cut its stake in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS).

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yamana Gold tops full-year production guidance – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Announces Share Purchases by the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Takeaways From Yamana Gold’s Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $322.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 5,800 shares to 2,904 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet ‘C’ by 756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,331 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet ‘A’.

