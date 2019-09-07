Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Position; Matthew 25 Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $913,000; Stock Price Rose

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 125,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.27 million, up from 962,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 1.62M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 87,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Launch Opt-In Dating Feature; 26/04/2018 – Jim Cramer says big tech companies, like Facebook, are behind Thursday’s market rally; 20/03/2018 – FTC Said to Be Investigating Facebook (Video); 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s Boldest Privacy Tool Is Coming Soon; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: FTC says it “has an open non-public investigation into” Facebook’s privacy practices; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 01/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fools’ Day filter; 04/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on data gathering before House committee on April 1; 03/05/2018 – Facebook has developed a team and software to ensure that its artificial intelligence systems make decisions as ethically as possible

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% or 988,972 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 0.01% or 644 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Carlson Mgmt has 0.12% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Cwm Lc owns 2,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.26% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 1.01M shares. The Michigan-based Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi has invested 0.43% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 12,453 were reported by Brown Advisory. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 151,036 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 11,413 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 7,124 shares. Kwmg Lc holds 1,261 shares. Lpl Lc holds 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 70,690 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,302 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 0.04% or 1.41 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Invest Management holds 2.99% or 433,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lincoln Natl Corp holds 15,540 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 11.50M shares. Johnson Grp Inc Inc reported 19,012 shares. South Texas Money holds 1,200 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd reported 66,410 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 18,907 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1,058 shares stake. Florida-based Aviance Partners Ltd Co has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,573 are held by Montag A & Associate. 30,316 are owned by First National. Bank Of America De reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fincl Counselors Incorporated invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 9,372 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 35,139 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $22.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (BRKA).

